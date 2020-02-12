Healthcare workers project spike in hospitalizations as Florida passes one million COVID-19 cases

As COVID-19 cases rise—so does the pressure on healthcare workers. Thousands have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

One First Coast hospital says they are seeing a general upward trend in hospitalizations, but not a dramatic rise in cases. Baptist Health says across their five hospitals, there are 98 patients being treated for COVID-19, including 15 in the ICU.

While there is hope with a vaccine on the horizon, healthcare workers are still watching the numbers closely.

Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, executive vice president and chief physician executive at Baptist Health, said there is some of hope among healthcare workers with a COVID-19 vaccine around the corner.

“Hopefully, we can start in short order vaccinating some of our frontline workers who are putting themselves at risk and in harm's way every day to take care of our community,” Dr. Ransom said.

Dr. Ransom explained that while Baptist Health is seeing an increase in patients, they are prepared to take care of anyone who needs help whether at the hospital or at home.

“We also created an enhanced homecare model where patients who are sick, but don't necessarily need to be in the hospital, can be managed at home with very close supervision,” Dr. Ransom said.

On Tuesday, Florida Department of Health numbers showed more than 1,300 hospitalizations in Duval County. Clay County has recorded 487 hospitalizations. St. Johns County has recorded 385 since the pandemic began.

Dr. Ransom said asks people to remain vigilant during the pandemic to stay safe and protect those around them.

“Hand hygiene, physical distancing, those are still really important, you know, the vaccine is on the horizon," Dr. Ransom said. "But it's not here yet. So in the meantime, it's just really, really important to be careful and and be safe."

She says their hospital data projections show COVID-19 cases peaking around December 21. She said she hopes the spike is not severe, but the hospital is prepared.