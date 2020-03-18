It's understandable that a lot of people may have anxiety regarding the coronavirus and what's happening in our state and across the country. Right now, there's a lot of fear of the unknown.

"The fear of the unknown is something that we are all genetically hardwired to experience," Steven Montesinos said.

Steven Montesinos is a licensed mental health counselor in Jacksonville, who is currently working from home, while counseling clients over the phone and through video.

"There's a lot of different ways you can manage your stress. What I encourage everyone to do is go with what works. We all probably have some healthy strategy that we've come to rely upon that has really helped us to balance our emotions."

He says the fear of the unknown is common, but don't dwell on the negative. When you feel yourself getting stressed, take a deep breath and calm yourself down.

"If we can stop and take a moment and recognize that then we can begin to replace those negative thoughts with healthier, more balanced, more realistic thoughts."

Montesinos says it is best to take some time out of your day to get some fresh air, exercise, eat healthy foods and even try meditation. The more you're stressed, the more likely that your physical health will decline.

"Focusing on your emotional health and wellness at this time and managing your stress and managing your fears related to coronavirus can really go a long way toward protecting you physically."

