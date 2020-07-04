JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Supermarkets are starting to look a little different as we get used to our new normal. In an effort to keep employees and customers safe during the coronavirus, Publix and Winn-Dixie are installing Plexiglas at their checkout registers, pharmacy and customer service counters.

Along with the six-feet of social distancing, the Plexiglas provides another barrier between customers and cashiers.

There is tape on the floor marking six-feet of separation at check out and signs to remind customers to social distance while shopping.

In a statement from Publix, the grocery chain said:

"Although not required, Publix is able to provide masks and gloves for associates, while inventory is available. Inventory is already scarce, and we anticipate it to become even more limited in the very near future as existing supplies continue to be reserved for healthcare and medical professionals."

In another press release, Winn-Dixie stores are checking employee temperatures. It also said, "Associates are allowed to wear masks and gloves in all stores, and the company will provide protective items where supplies are available. These extensive measures will serve as an added safeguard for the community, providing another layer of protection for both associates and customers."

Both grocery stores are also providing touch-free payment at checkout.

