The remark was followed by a smile spreading across the president's face.

The back-and-forth between President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

After both sides fired shots at each other, the president appears to be getting the last word — for now.

Following his remarks on cutting down emissions and increasing the use of electric cars on the South Lawn, Biden stopped to talk with reporters.

NBC News White House Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell asked Biden his thoughts on DeSantis firing back at the president over his disapproval of how Florida is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

"Governor who?" Biden responded before smiling. "That's my response," he added after a pause.

Things between the two came to a head when Biden criticized DeSantis's recent response to surging COVID cases and record hospitalizations in the Sunshine state.

"...It's clear to me and to most of the medical experts that the decisions being made – like not allowing mask mandates in school and the like – are bad health policy," Biden said at the time.

A day later, DeSantis, in a heated display, responded to the singling out of the state he leads.

“Joe Biden suggests that if you don’t do lockdown policies, then you should, quote, get out of the way. Well, let me tell you this, if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way. I’m not gonna let you get away with it," DeSantis said, in part. "If you’re trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way and I’m standing for the people of Florida."