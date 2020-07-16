Gov. Kemp's ban on cities issuing mask orders gets pushback

"Gov. Kemp is overstepping his authority," the mayor of Savannah said. It's just one example of the criticism Kemp's no-mask-mandate mandate has received.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The day after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order banning cities from issuing face mask orders, communities are firing back.

"Gov. Kemp is overstepping his authority," said Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson.

During this public health pandemic, the raging debate over face masks has centered on "to wear or not to wear," and should city governments require people to wear one in public?

Wednesday, Kemp effectively banned cities from requiring face mask use in public in a 41-page executive order.

The Brunswick City Commission was in a meeting to discuss a face mask use requirement, and it caught them by surprise.

"We were not aware of the governor's order when we had our meeting last night," Mayor Cornell Harvey said.

Harvey said he has been watching the COVID-19 numbers in Glynn County, and they're going up.

On Thursday the Georgia Department of Health reported 1653 positive cases in the county.

"People in the community have expressed their desire to the city commission to ask for face masks," said Harvey.

Harvey is one who believes the use of face masks can slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We realize it is not a cure. It slows the process down," he said.

Why the ban for local communities?

Kemp's order states "the suspension" of cities' face mask mandates is because "they're more restrictive than the executive order."

"We are not trying to be in defiance of the governor's order," Harvey said.

Kemp's order is effective until July 31.

Harvey plans to meet with the city attorney, health care industry leaders and those in the business community to draft an executive order on face mask use for when Kemp's order expires.

"I had hoped he would have given a little local control to cities, especially since we have seen a drastic spike in the COVID-19," said Harvey. "I was hoping for that."

Members of the nearby St. Mary's City Commission, another Georgia municipality, told On Your Side they believe in face mask use, but it should be the responsibility of each individual.

Interestingly, Kemp's executive order calls for social distancing and a limit to gatherings to 50.

The paradox to his ban suspension is the same executive order encourages the use of face mask when you are in the public.