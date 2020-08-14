Gov. Ron DeSantis, wife Casey to hold roundtable on COVID-19 and mental health

SARASOTA, Fla. — The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health is being felt by many across the state of Florida, and the governor, along with his wife, are opening up a discussion to talk about ways to help.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with his wife Casey, will hold a roundtable discussion in Sarasota at noon to talk about COVID-19 and mental health.
They will be joined by Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota.
You can watch the roundtable live below.
