Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis, wife Casey to hold roundtable on COVID-19 and mental health

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health is being felt by many across the state of Florida, and the governor, along with his wife, are opening up a discussion to talk about ways to help.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with his wife Casey, will hold a roundtable discussion in Altamonte Springs at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to talk about COVID-19 and mental health. It's the second in a series of similar discussions hosted by the DeSantises in the last two weeks.
They will be joined by Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell and Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Simone Marstiller at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.
You can watch the roundtable live below.
During a previous roundtable on mental health and the COVID-19 pandemic, Poppell said during the pandemic there has been a decrease in calls to the DCF Child Abuse Hotline, which is not because of a decrease in cases, but rather because with schools closed, teachers are not reporting child abuse.
"The child abuse hotline, every year when school lets out, sees around a 25% reduction in calls," he said. "That's because our number one mandatory reporter of child abuse, are our teachers."
Not only are children experiencing a big change due to the pandemic but also veterans and elderly who are used to having in-person contact with family, friends and their support network.
The Centers for Disease Control said you may experience increased stress during this pandemic and included the following ways to get help.
Get immediate help in a crisis
- Call 911
- Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (press 2 for Spanish), or text TalkWithUs for English or Hablanos for Spanish to 66746. Spanish speakers from Puerto Rico can text Hablanos to 1-787-339-2663.
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for English, 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish, or Lifeline Crisis Chat.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522
- National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or Online Chat
- The Eldercare Locator: 1-800-677-1116 TTY Instructions
- Veteran’s Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or Crisis Chat or text: 8388255
Find a health care provider or treatment for substance use disorder and mental health
- SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and TTY 1-800-487-4889
- Treatment Services Locator Website
- Interactive Map of Selected Federally Qualified Health Centers
RELATED: Overdose calls up 40% during COVID-19 pandemic; treatment centers seeing relapses in long-time sober patients
RELATED: ' ... Everyone is enduring this crisis': Florida Gov. DeSantis, First Lady discuss COVID-19's impact on mental health during roundtable discussion