Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis, wife Casey to hold roundtable on COVID-19 and mental health

The governor and Florida's first lady will talk about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health is being felt by many across the state of Florida, and the governor, along with his wife, are opening up a discussion to talk about ways to help.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with his wife Casey, will hold a roundtable discussion in Altamonte Springs at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to talk about COVID-19 and mental health. It's the second in a series of similar discussions hosted by the DeSantises in the last two weeks.

They will be joined by Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell and Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Simone Marstiller at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.

The mental health and well-being of all Floridians during the #COVID19 pandemic needs to be a robust part of the conversation. @GovRonDeSantis & I continue with our work to ensure that our kids and families have the support they need during these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/w1IfjrXWPU — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) July 23, 2020

During a previous roundtable on mental health and the COVID-19 pandemic, Poppell said during the pandemic there has been a decrease in calls to the DCF Child Abuse Hotline, which is not because of a decrease in cases, but rather because with schools closed, teachers are not reporting child abuse.

"The child abuse hotline, every year when school lets out, sees around a 25% reduction in calls," he said. "That's because our number one mandatory reporter of child abuse, are our teachers."

Not only are children experiencing a big change due to the pandemic but also veterans and elderly who are used to having in-person contact with family, friends and their support network.

The Centers for Disease Control said you may experience increased stress during this pandemic and included the following ways to get help.

