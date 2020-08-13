Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold COVID-19 roundtable in Tallahassee

The governor will host the roundtable in the capitol's cabinet meeting room at noon.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday at the state capitol.

The discussion comes one day after the Florida Department of Health reported 8,183 new cases in one day, which the department says was due to a backlog of testing data being processed from a Miami lab, with 4,000 cases dating back to June 23. Though the new cases were not reported by the state until Wednesday, they actually occurred over the last seven weeks, DOH said.

DOH said that jump "severely skews" Wednesday's report, and does not reflect current trends.

Wednesday, DeSantis addressed the backlog in reporting, saying "we will elevate facts over fear" when it comes to addressing the new numbers.

"I would offer some caution to decision-makers to understand the value, but also the limitations to some of the data that gets published," DeSantis said. "For the past few weeks, Florida has seen sustained declines in new cases, visits to the emergency department with COVID-like illness and the number of COVID-positive patients who are currently hospitalized. We're not yet where we need to be, but we are encouraged by the trends. Yet today, we all of a sudden saw a massive increase in new cases in Miami-Dade County, which had seen steady improvement for the last two weeks."