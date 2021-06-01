Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will not allow local governments to mandate lockdowns

The conference came one day after Florida reported 15,431 new COVID-19 cases. 100 more people in Florida have also died from the coronavirus.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to deliver a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Miami from Hard Rock Stadium.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The conference is set to begin at 1 p.m.

You can watch the full news conference live below.

Earlier Wednesday, the governor held a press conference from Olive Baptist Church Pensacola Campus in Pensacola. Alongside him was Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Gov. DeSantis talked about the state's plan for rolling out more COVID-19 vaccines. He said later on Wednesday he would have more information about converting state-run drive-thru COVID-19 sites to vaccination distribution locations.

He also said he would not allow local governments to implement their own lockdowns or fine people for not following mandates.

"It's not effective," DeSantis said.

The conferences come one day after Florida reported 15,431 new COVID-19 cases. 100 more people in Florida have also died from the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Gov. DeSantis spoke in Ocala about the coronavirus vaccine. The state is partnering with Publix grocery stores to get the vaccine out to Florida's 4 million seniors. Some stores in Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties will get a limited supply of the vaccine.

The hospital will administer vaccines at each location for the next two days, with a goal of administering 3,500 vaccinations. Appointments are currently full, but to schedule one in the future, please visit https://t.co/jgTGD733W1. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 6, 2021