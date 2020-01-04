ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the Dept. of Public Health (DPH), Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), and the Georgia Guard are providing an update to the state's COVID-19 response.

Kemp is joined by Georgia DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden from the Georgia State Capitol.

The briefing is taking place at Liberty Plaza - across the street from the Georgia State Capitol.

As of Noon, there were 4,638 confirmed cases of the virus and 139 deaths reported in the state. This is up from the 4,117 confirmed cases and 125 deaths that they announced on Tuesday evening.

You can watch live on 11Alive.com or on our YouTube channel.

