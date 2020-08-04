ATLANTA — UPDATE: Gov. Brian Kemp extended the stay at home order until April 30 during a briefing on Wednesday at the State Capitol. He also suspended all short-term vacation rentals in the state. State parks and beaches remain open, despite what many citizens and commissioners have been urging him to do.

----

Gov. Brian Kemp, along with other state officials, are addressing the citizens of Georgia during a briefing on Wednesday in reference to our COVID-19 efforts.

The event is taking place at the Georgia State Capitol.

Kemp is joined by Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Homer Bryson, Director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, and Adjutant General Tom Carden of the Georgia National Guard.

While it is not certain what he will discuss, Kemp did announce earlier in the day that he is extending the public health state of emergency until May 13. It was originally set to expire on April 13.

Kemp said this measure allows the state to "continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities."

A shelter in place order remains in effect until April 13.

Kemp has been under pressure from communities and citizens to shut down all state parks and beaches, but they remain open as of now.

The briefing is being streamed live at 11Alive.com and on 11Alive's YouTube channel.

