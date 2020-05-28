The governor will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. at the State Capitol.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver an update on the state's coronavirus pandemic response on Thursday in a news conference at the State Capitol.

The press conference will be held at 4 p.m., and will be streamed here on 11Alive.com and our YouTube Channel.

The address comes as the last business closings ordered by the governor - applying to bars, nightclubs, performance venues and amusement parks - are set to expire on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

The governor has twice extended the restrictions on those businesses, first at the end of April when he lifted his shelter-in-place order and again in mid-May, when the first extension was about to expire.

It's not clear if he will again extend the closures.

Over Memorial Day weekend, restaurants, which can allow dining under strict guidelines issued by the governor's office, appeared in some instances to flout those rules and function more like a nightclub.

Also earlier this week, Six Flags Over Georgia announced its plans for reopening.

