Walmarts across Florida to begin giving COVID vaccines Friday, including 18 in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Walmarts across Florida will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this week, said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a news conference in Jacksonville Tuesday.

The stores will begin vaccinations starting Friday. Duval County will have the most Walmart vaccine locations in the entire state with 18 pharmacies participating.

"About 42% of all seniors have got at least one shot and Duval, that's better than the state average because you have good strong hospitals and good health systems," said DeSantis. "...I think this will supplement those efforts and really really be good for senior citizens."

The vaccine will also be available to seniors at Walmart pharmacies in the following counties on the First Coast:

1 store in Baker County

1 store in Bradford County

1 store in Clay County

1 store in Columbia County

For more information, visit walmart.com/covidvaccine. You will be able to book a vaccine appointment starting Tuesday evening. Keep checking the page for updates.

In total, there will be 119 Walmart stores across 34 Florida counties that will be administering the vaccine.

The governor said some Sam's Clubs will also be administering the vaccine starting this week and you do not have to be a member. For more information about getting the COVID-19 at Sam's Club locations visit www.samsclub.com/pharmacy

"I think that the retail aspect of this is going to be very positive, I think Walmart has so many folks in the communities who shop here on a regular basis," said DeSantis. "This is a place that comfortable with. You got a lot of great employees that work here. and if you look on your way out, if you look where they have the setup for this, I think it's going to move very smoothly and I think it'll be a really good operation so I commend Walmart..."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry was also present during the news conference and expressed gratitude towards the governor for his continued efforts to put seniors first.

He also reminded residents to stay vigilant and to continue wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I urge the people of Jacksonville, to continue safe practices we've been doing since this pandemic started," he began. "Wear masks when you can, socially distance indoors, wash your hands, avoid large crowds, practice social distancing, take care of your neighbors. Personal responsibility remains our greatest tool in stopping the spread of this virus."

Know Before You Go:

What to bring?

Bring both your pharmacy and medical health care insurance card if they are different. Some health plans pay for the COVID-19 administration fee through the health benefit and some pay through the pharmacy benefit. Customers may also need to bring eligibility documentation as required for their state, signifying they are in the current priority group.

Why do I need to provide my insurance information if the COVID-19 vaccine is at no cost?

The Federal government is providing the vaccine at no cost. In accordance with federal guidelines, Walmart, like most other providers, is billing applicable insurers/government plans for the administration of the vaccine only, not the actual vaccine.



Most commercial health insurance plans and Medicare, and Medicaid must provide coverage of the administration fee for the COVID-19 vaccine. For those without insurance, Walmart will submit for reimbursement for the administration of the vaccine under the Provider Relief Fund. Walmart will not bill you for the vaccine, any portion of the administration fee, or anything else associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Can you choose which vaccine you can get?

Vaccines will be allocated by the states; pharmacies will not have control over which vaccines are in stock.