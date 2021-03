On Monday, the governor said he would soon announce plans to expand vaccinations at retail pharmacies across the state.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in South Florida at a CVS Pharmacy location Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, the governor said he would soon announce plans to expand vaccinations at retail pharmacies across the state.

The governor's press conference is set for 1:30 p.m. at 1350 Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres.