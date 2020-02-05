ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 media event at an Orlando hair salon Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. DeSantis will be joined by Orange County Mayor, Jerry Demings.

Demings sent a letter to DeSantis Friday asking him to allow the reopening of barbershops and cosmetology salons when phase one of Florida’s reopening begins Monday, according to our news partners at WESH.

First Coast News will live stream the news conference below at 1 p.m. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back for updates.

On Friday, DeSantis held two news conferences regarding the state's COVID-19 response. The first was in Jacksonville at the Little Talbot Island State Park alongside Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. During the update meeting, DeSantis announced all state parks would reopen Monday. He also praised Curry who "has done a fantastic job" in making level headed and fact-based decisions despite outside criticism.

"A lot of people thought it was the most significant thing that ever happened... like it was Lolapooloza on the beach," DeSantis said. "I want to thank the local media here in North Florida who fought back against those narratives."

The second news conference was held in Pensacola at the Escambia County COVID-19 Mobile Test Site. During the news conference, DeSantis continued to stress the importance of combating COVID-19 cases at long-term facilities as a top priority for Florida.

Both of those news conferences can be seen in their entirety below.

