Florida health leaders including Gov. Ron DeSantis are working on the state's response to two "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area announced over the weekend.

The World Health Organization has already called it a public health emergency of international concern, but on Sunday, DeSantis directed State Health Officer and Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees to declare a public health emergency in Florida.

COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family related to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

Desantis will be giving more information at a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

The Florida Department of Health said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to confirm the diagnoses for both patients.

