SAN ANTONIO — With a road map to now go by from President Donald Trump, Gov. Abbott announced his plan to gradually re-open Texas.

At a news conference Friday, the governor thanked everyone who had followed the state's order to stay home unless participating in an essential services. He also thanked front line and essential workers for their contribution in dealing with the coronavirus.

"The worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us," the governor said.

The governor issued an executive order related to re-opening the economy. He will form a state-wide strike force to get businesses open again. The strike force includes Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, along with health leaders and business leaders. The governor said they will work together for a close contact tracing plan and to help businesses strategically re-open.

The governor also announced Texas schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

He also announced state parks in Texas will open back up on Monday, but people visiting the parks will need to wear a mask.

Texas coronavirus update LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott announces plans to gradually re-open the Texas economy Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Friday, April 17, 2020

Earlier this week, he announced he would be going over details on jump starting the economy but emphasized it would be gradual and not everything would open all at once.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, there have been 16,455 total cases reported in the state as of today. There have also been 393 coronavirus-related deaths reported.

