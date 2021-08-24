Glynn County Schools moving to distance learning amid rapid increase in COVID-19 cases

"To be truthful, we were really left with no other option," the superintendent said, saying soon there wouldn't be enough teachers for face-to-face instruction.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga.

Students in the Glynn County School System will move to distance learning from Aug. 30 to Sept. 10, following a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

The school district's operational level under the "unprecedented conditions" surrounding COVID-19 within schools and in the community has escalated from Yellow Level to Red Level, according to a news release from the district Tuesday.

"To be truthful, we were really left with no other option," Glynn County Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Spence said in a statement sent to First Coast News. "Our numbers were increasing so rapidly that we would soon get to a point where we wouldn't have enough teaching staff to carry on face to face instruction."

Attendance will be optional for students and absences will be excused from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27, the district's news release says. Distance learning through Google Classroom will take place during regular school hours Aug. 30 through Sept. 10.

The following steps will be taken during that time:

Middle and high school students will follow their daily school schedule.

Elementary schools will provide families with scheduling information.

Parents are urged to continue to report positive COVID-19 cases to schools.

No classes will be held from Sept. 3 through 6 for the Labor Day weekend.

Updates on a return to in-person learning will be based on data collected by schools and provided to families no later than Sept. 10.

Middle school sports will be postponed until in-person classes resume.

High school sports and bands will continue under modifications and restrictions, including daily COVID-19 screenings.

All school district staff members will continue to physically report to their work sites for regular work hours.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact your individual school for further information.

Last week, the school system announced it was moving to its "Yellow Level" of operations, including requiring masks for all students and adults inside school buildings. That followed the number of COVID-19 cases in schools rising above 1% of the district's population.