Face masks will be required in Glynn County public buildings starting Tuesday

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Starting Tuesday, anyone who works in or visits a Glynn County public building will be required to wear a face mask.

That includes the following, according to a news release from the county's public communications manager:

W. Harold Pate Courthouse Annex

Public Works Administration

Fire Administration

Parks and Recreation Offices

"We continue to strive to address the need for public health precautions during this time as well as accommodate those needing to conduct business transactions with the county," the release says.

The buildings will remain open to the public, and the offices will be staffed, the release says. For anyone who chooses not to wear a mask, departments may be contacted through the following methods:

Board of Commissioners & Administration

Community Development

Main Line: 912-554-7428

Building Inspections: 912-554-7456

Occupational Tax: 912-554-7122

Planning & Zoning: 912-554-7428 / E-mail: PlanningZoning@glynncounty-ga.gov

Glynn County Portal https://portal.glynncounty-ga.gov/

Finance Department

For inquiries call: 912-554-7120

All accounts payable payments (checks) to vendors will be mailed to the appropriate vendor addresses until further notice. The Finance Department will mail the payments by the end of the day on Friday of each week.

All receipts and reports that are normally mailed and/or brought into the Finance Office will need to either be mailed or placed into the 2 droboxes located at both entrances to the Pate Building. The Tax Commissioner has granted permission to allow other types of reports/payments to be placed into these boxes, and those items will be processed daily by personnel that are working inside of the building. Please only include checks or money orders (No Cash).

Fire Administration

Human Resources

Parks and Recreation

Ballard Park: 912-554-7780

Selden Park: 912-279-2800

Howard Coffin Park: 912-279-3810

Blythe Island Regional Park: 912-279-2812

North Glynn Recreation Complex: 912-279-2838

Mallery Park: 912-279-2836

Email: glynnrec@glynncounty-ga.gov

Will continue to monitor and post info on their Facebook Page.

Currently offering online registration for summer programs and can also take registrations and campground reservations over the phone and via email.

Property Appraisal

Public Works

Main Line: 912-554-7746

Solid Waste/Recycling Inquiries: 912-554-7111

They will continue to process work orders. Orders may be submitted by calling either of the above numbers.

Tax Commissioner

Main Line: 912-554-7000 (option 1 – Tags, option 2 – Property Tax)

For general information: https://glynncounty.org/91/Tax-Commissioner

To pay tax bill: https://glynncounty.org/505/Pay-Tax-Bill

For tag renewal: https://eservices.drives.ga.gov/_/

For license renewal: https://dds.georgia.gov/