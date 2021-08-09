Glynn County Police Department closing buildings to non-employees

The city is also suspending VIN inspections, walk-in reports and other services due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department will not allow non-employees into their buildings.

All people should make reports via phone, especially for non-violent crimes. To file a report, you can call (912)554-3645. Incident reports can be e-mailed to residents if they reach out to the records division.

To get a report on a car crash, you are asked to visit www.BuyCrash.com.

Residents may also to Glynn County office clerks at (912)-554-7820.