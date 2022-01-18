x
Glynn County parents told to expect delays with buses due to driver shortage

According to the district, parents should expect longer carpool lines and heavier traffic around its schools as well.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County School District is warning parents of delays due to a school bus driver shortage.

The district recently elevated their COVID-19 level to yellow as infections continue to increase within the district. This means masks are strongly encouraged but not required.

On Jan. 14, the district reported 258 cases of COVID-19, about 1.73% of the total people within its schools. 

Golden Isles Elementary had the highest percentage people affected with COVID-19. The school reported 27 of the 675 people at the school had COVID-19, or 4%.

Brunswick High School had the most cases with 36. That accounts for 1.73% percent of people at the school.

GCSS COVID Report for 1.14.2022 On Tuesday, Jan. 18, all schools will operate in the yellow level of operations. This...

Posted by Glynn County Public Schools on Friday, January 14, 2022

