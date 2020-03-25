GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County announced Wednesday afternoon that it is closing all non-essential businesses and shutting down all in-dining restaurants effective Thursday at 6 a.m.

The Glynn County Board of Commissioners passed an Executive Order to close all non-essential business, including barbershops, cosmetology, massage therapy, tattoo shops and parlors, waxing, tanning and nail care salons.

Pools regulated by the Department of Health and all indoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment facilities are also closed. Gyms, fitness classes, arcades, bowling, theaters and music venues are included among these facilities.

All special events and public conduct permits to be held on Glynn County property through April 13, 2020, are also canceled at this time and fees will be refunded.

As per the executive order, restaurants will not be allowed to serve food on-premises and must only offer take out, delivery, drive-thru or curbside service orders. Unopened bottles of beer and wine are allowed for takeout, but not the delivery. The take out only restriction does not apply to cafeterias within nursing homes, hospitals, or similar places.

Lounges, nightclubs and bars are ordered closed to correspond with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s declaration on Tuesday. Those who do not comply will face 60 days in jail and up to $1000 in fines per violation, according to the county.

For information on what counts as an essential business click here. Essential businesses are to limit groups to 10 people or less and to remain at least six feet apart when working.

