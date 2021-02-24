Get your first vaccine shot at Clanzel Brown Senior Center? Second shots available Friday, Saturday

If you got your first shot at this location, you can receive your second shot on Friday and Saturday. Here's what you need to know.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Individuals who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Clanzel T. Brown Senior Center may return to the site for their second shot this Friday and Saturday.

Those who were given their first shot on Friday, Feb. 5, should return Friday, Feb. 26, while those whose first injection was on Saturday, Feb. 6, should return Saturday, Feb. 27.

Individuals should arrive within the hour associated with the first letter of their last name. The time slots are as follows:

• A - D - 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• E - H - 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• I - L - 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

• M - P - 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

• Q - T - 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

• U - W - 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• X - Z - 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who are not able to visit at their assigned time may go to the site from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Those receiving a shot must have photo identification to verify their date of birth and the vaccination record card that was provided at their first visit.

While copies of the COVID-19 Vaccination and Consent Form will be available at the site, individuals are encouraged to bring a completed form to reduce their wait time; the form can be accessed at COJ.net/CovidVaccineForm.