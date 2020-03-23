During a news conference on Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter in place for those who are most at-risk to COVID-19.

Kemp said the executive order will begin Tuesday, March 24 at noon and last for two weeks, ending noon on April 6.

He said the order covers those who are living in long-term care facilities, have chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have a positive COVID-19 test, are suspected to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and exposure or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

Kemp said the executive order will also enforce a statewide closure of all bars and nightclubs, as well as a ban of public gatherings of 10 people or more.

"These measures are intended to ensure the health and safety of Georgians across our state, and I ask for everyone’s cooperation over the next two weeks," Kemp said. "They will protect the medically fragile, mitigate potential exposure in public venues, and allow the state to ramp up emergency preparedness efforts as cases increase in each region."