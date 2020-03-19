ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday the state's number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 287 in 36 counties, including 10 deaths, with the number of cases expected to "go way, way up" in the next couple of weeks.

Kemp said as more testing sites become available, the more diagnoses will be made. He addressed the state's efforts to add mobile testing sites in areas of the state that are hot spots for positive cases.

News from the White House about vaccine development and viral treatment research moving along faster than expected is encouraging, Kemp said. In the meantime, the state's health officials are prioritizing testing for Georgia's most vulnerable populations and those responsible for their care and safety.

Georgia's Department of Public Health has conducted 508 coronavirus tests, with 114 positive results, the governor said. Commercial labs have processed more than 1,500 tests.

Mobile testing sites are already present in certain regions of the state, with more on the way, Kemp said. Georgia’s elderly population, those with chronic conditions, anyone in long-term care facilities and health care workers on the front lines will be prioritized for testing.

"The best way to serve the public is to protect those who are protecting us," Kemp said.

That includes preserving the number of masks, shoe covers and gowns for health care workers, which are becoming difficult to find, Kemp said. The health state of emergency ratified Monday by Georgia's General Assembly will allow the state to work with the federal government to secure more tests and supplies from the national stockpile.

Under the health state of emergency, Kemp said he also authorized the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to activate up to 2,000 troops to assist in emergency response efforts.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued new guidance asking providers to delay elective procedures in order to free up medical supplies and staff, Kemp said. GEMA, GDPH and the governor are urging all medical facilities to follow along with those guidelines.

"Hospital bed space continues to remain a serious issue for us all," Kemp said.

The state is adding new patient isolation zones ready to use in emergency situations, Kemp said. Hard Labor Creek State Park has seven trailers on site for patients with no alternative quarantine location, and there is currently one patient there.

The current number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of March 19.

State of Georgia

All elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools are closed through March 31, Kemp said. Online learning will continue in the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia through the end of the semester.

Students who need clinical experience to complete coursework will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, the governor said.

"Those students are needed on the front lines," Kemp said.

If anyone sees misinformation or potential scams, the governor urged the public to alert the proper authorities.

"We encourage people to rely only on official sources for information," Kemp said. "If you see something suspicious, let us know."

There is a new COVID-19 hotline for Georgians. You can call 1-844-442-2681 for public health information and to connect with resources available for assistance.

There are no plans in place to issue a statewide mandatory quarantine, curfew or business closures, Kemp said. If circumstances change, the governor said he will take further action.

"Despite all the unknowns, know that we’re working to prepare for and respond to any scenario," Kemp said. "Our top priority is the safety of our citizens in every corner of this state."

"Moving forward we must remain dynamic and responsive," Kemp said. "Georgians deserve as much information as possible to keep their families safe."

