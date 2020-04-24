JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Michelle Davis and her family have seen the coronavirus once too often. Davis' father was just released from the hospital after a week on a ventilator.

"He was spitting up blood," she said. "I didn't think he was going to make it."

Davis said Daniel Ray Martin, 64, is among ten family members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Yes, ten family members," she said. "My aunt was diagnosed with the virus in March and she died."

She is not sure where they all came in contact with the virus. She said at her aunt's funeral they kept their distance.

"We had to have services outside at the graveside and everybody kept six feet," said Davis.

Davis, a nurse by profession, said she was tested twice for the virus and the results were negative.

She lives in the Waycross/Blackshear area.

Waycross is the seat for Ware County. Of all the Southeast Georgia counties, Ware has a high number of confirmed positives.

"One week we had a much smaller number and then within days, and I am sure the testing has increased, therefore finding out there more people positive but it has been an alarming thing to me," said Mayor Michael Angelo-James.

As of Friday, Ware County reported 100 positive cases and seven deaths.

"Not doing proper social distancing and the expanded criteria for testing are behind the numbers," said Mayor Angelo-James.

Now, he is concerned the numbers will jump again because Georgia has reopened for business.

"I believe that it will have an impact on the numbers," he said.

Davis and her father are celebrating his new lease on life. His home quarantine is over.

Her prayers have been answered and their message is to take the virus and its potential threat seriously.

"It is very serious what I have seen my dad go through," said Davis.

The mayor said his community is following the directive from the state. He is asking the community to continue practicing social distancing, washing of hands and wearing mask whenever possible.

He said it will take the entire community to help flatten the curve.

"I just know that we have to work together," he said.