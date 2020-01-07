x
coronavirus

Georgia breaks record, adds nearly 3,000 new COVID cases in one day

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,827 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/18-7/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/4-6/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.57.
  • There have been 84,237 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,666.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 727.36. That curve is reflected in the orange on the chart below.

On July 1, Georgia set a new record for new cases in one day with 2,946 cases. 

Credit: WXIA
Georgia COVID-19 cases as of July 1, 2020
  • There have been 11,275 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 115.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 30, there were 1,459 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

County - Cases - Deaths:

Gwinnett    8362    173

Fulton    7277    314

DeKalb    5959    173

Cobb    5081    245

Non-Georgia Resident    4648    48

Hall    3252    60

Unknown    2395    2

Clayton    2002    79

Dougherty    1914    155

Muscogee    1741    49

Troup    1464    34

Chatham    1379    37

Cherokee    1348    43

Henry    1243    33

Lowndes    1237    12

Whitfield    1152    10

Richmond    1012    49

Colquitt    992    18

Douglas    971    36

Bibb    922    40

Forsyth    851    15

Glynn    839    6

Tift    754    26

Carroll    730    39

Bartow    714    42

Habersham    699    35

Coweta    684    16

Houston    652    24

Paulding    627    15

Newton    616    11

Clarke    574    15

Coffee    564    17

Sumter    557    50

Floyd    539    15

Barrow    532    25

Baldwin    517    34

Columbia    505    9

Rockdale    471    11

Thomas    459    32

Mitchell    451    38

Ware    448    15

Spalding    425    32

Walton    417    28

Chattahoochee    413    0

Gordon    399    18

Bulloch    391    4

Jackson    390    10

Lee    390    22

Upson    363    43

Fayette    346    19

Harris    336    9

Walker    325    11

Worth    317    22

Catoosa    314    8

Butts    276    33

Crisp    274    12

Early    264    31

Appling    260    14

Toombs    254    5

Decatur    253    8

Bacon    244    4

Stephens    234    6

Terrell    227    27

Murray    222    2

Hancock    217    32

Dooly    209    12

Grady    208    4

Polk    208    2

Randolph    200    25

Franklin    197    1

Gilmer    189    2

Meriwether    187    3

Echols    185    0

Laurens    177    1

Turner    177    16

Pierce    174    5

Ben Hill    168    1

Monroe    165    17

Calhoun    163    5

Oconee    159    10

Brooks    158    11

Putnam    157    12

Atkinson    152    2

Effingham    148    1

Cook    147    1

Burke    146    7

Dawson    144    3

White    143    4

Tattnall    141    0

Lumpkin    140    3

Banks    138    0

Lanier    137    3

Camden    135    2

Bryan    134    5

Stewart    129    3

Liberty    127    1

Wilcox    127    15

Lamar    121    6

Telfair    120    3

Berrien    119    0

Emanuel    118    3

Macon    116    9

Jeff Davis    112    2

Washington    110    1

Jefferson    109    1

Jenkins    109    11

Clinch    107    3

Peach    107    9

Elbert    106    0

Dodge    104    2

Fannin    101    1

Madison    101    4

McDuffie    101    6

Greene    98    9

Brantley    96    2

Pickens    95    5

Screven    93    6

Oglethorpe    91    7

Johnson    90    2

Pike    90    3

Marion    82    2

Jones    77    0

Wayne    77    0

Haralson    76    5

Union    76    3

Wilkinson    76    8

Talbot    73    2

Jasper    69    1

Dade    67    1

Irwin    63    1

Bleckley    62    1

Chattooga    62    2

Hart    60    0

Clay    57    2

Wilkes    57    1

Charlton    56    2

Morgan    52    0

Heard    51    3

Pulaski    50    2

Seminole    50    2

Miller    49    0

Wheeler    49    0

Long    46    1

Crawford    45    0

Rabun    45    3

Towns    45    1

Baker    43    3

Candler    43    0

McIntosh    43    1

Lincoln    38    1

Montgomery    32    0

Taylor    28    2

Twiggs    26    1

Evans    25    0

Schley    25    1

Treutlen    23    1

Warren    23    0

Webster    22    1

Quitman    17    1

Glascock    7    0

Taliaferro    2    0

