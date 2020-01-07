Georgia breaks record, adds nearly 3,000 new COVID cases in one day

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,827 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/18-7/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/4-6/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.57.
- There have been 84,237 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,666.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 727.36. That curve is reflected in the orange on the chart below.
On July 1, Georgia set a new record for new cases in one day with 2,946 cases.
- There have been 11,275 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 115.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 30, there were 1,459 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
- Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
County - Cases - Deaths:
Gwinnett 8362 173
Fulton 7277 314
DeKalb 5959 173
Cobb 5081 245
Non-Georgia Resident 4648 48
Hall 3252 60
Unknown 2395 2
Clayton 2002 79
Dougherty 1914 155
Muscogee 1741 49
Troup 1464 34
Chatham 1379 37
Cherokee 1348 43
Henry 1243 33
Lowndes 1237 12
Whitfield 1152 10
Richmond 1012 49
Colquitt 992 18
Douglas 971 36
Bibb 922 40
Forsyth 851 15
Glynn 839 6
Tift 754 26
Carroll 730 39
Bartow 714 42
Habersham 699 35
Coweta 684 16
Houston 652 24
Paulding 627 15
Newton 616 11
Clarke 574 15
Coffee 564 17
Sumter 557 50
Floyd 539 15
Barrow 532 25
Baldwin 517 34
Columbia 505 9
Rockdale 471 11
Thomas 459 32
Mitchell 451 38
Ware 448 15
Spalding 425 32
Walton 417 28
Chattahoochee 413 0
Gordon 399 18
Bulloch 391 4
Jackson 390 10
Lee 390 22
Upson 363 43
Fayette 346 19
Harris 336 9
Walker 325 11
Worth 317 22
Catoosa 314 8
Butts 276 33
Crisp 274 12
Early 264 31
Appling 260 14
Toombs 254 5
Decatur 253 8
Bacon 244 4
Stephens 234 6
Terrell 227 27
Murray 222 2
Hancock 217 32
Dooly 209 12
Grady 208 4
Polk 208 2
Randolph 200 25
Franklin 197 1
Gilmer 189 2
Meriwether 187 3
Echols 185 0
Laurens 177 1
Turner 177 16
Pierce 174 5
Ben Hill 168 1
Monroe 165 17
Calhoun 163 5
Oconee 159 10
Brooks 158 11
Putnam 157 12
Atkinson 152 2
Effingham 148 1
Cook 147 1
Burke 146 7
Dawson 144 3
White 143 4
Tattnall 141 0
Lumpkin 140 3
Banks 138 0
Lanier 137 3
Camden 135 2
Bryan 134 5
Stewart 129 3
Liberty 127 1
Wilcox 127 15
Lamar 121 6
Telfair 120 3
Berrien 119 0
Emanuel 118 3
Macon 116 9
Jeff Davis 112 2
Washington 110 1
Jefferson 109 1
Jenkins 109 11
Clinch 107 3
Peach 107 9
Elbert 106 0
Dodge 104 2
Fannin 101 1
Madison 101 4
McDuffie 101 6
Greene 98 9
Brantley 96 2
Pickens 95 5
Screven 93 6
Oglethorpe 91 7
Johnson 90 2
Pike 90 3
Marion 82 2
Jones 77 0
Wayne 77 0
Haralson 76 5
Union 76 3
Wilkinson 76 8
Talbot 73 2
Jasper 69 1
Dade 67 1
Irwin 63 1
Bleckley 62 1
Chattooga 62 2
Hart 60 0
Clay 57 2
Wilkes 57 1
Charlton 56 2
Morgan 52 0
Heard 51 3
Pulaski 50 2
Seminole 50 2
Miller 49 0
Wheeler 49 0
Long 46 1
Crawford 45 0
Rabun 45 3
Towns 45 1
Baker 43 3
Candler 43 0
McIntosh 43 1
Lincoln 38 1
Montgomery 32 0
Taylor 28 2
Twiggs 26 1
Evans 25 0
Schley 25 1
Treutlen 23 1
Warren 23 0
Webster 22 1
Quitman 17 1
Glascock 7 0
Taliaferro 2 0
