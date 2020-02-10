Baby Tayria was on a ventilator, despite getting remdesivir. That's when doctors tried plasma. It was a success.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — At 9 weeks old, a baby from LaGrange became part of history and a case study of one.

Baby Tayria is the youngest patient to receive experimental convalescent plasma transfusion after she contracted COVID-19.

The treatment, which showed signs of helping infected people recover from the virus in some cases, stabilized her for life saving heart surgery.

Tayria was born with a heart defect and Down syndrome. She was in respiratory failure when a Life Flight helicopter brought her to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Heart Center at Egleston for surgery.

But the severity of the COVID-19 infection made heart surgery too risky. She was on a ventilator, despite getting remdesivir. That's when doctors tried plasma.

It was a success.