WOODBINE, Ga. — Georgia health officials say people with COVID-19 who don’t quarantine themselves are breaking the law.

It’s part of an order issued on Sunday by the state’s Department of Public Health.

The order says if the department thinks a person is not staying in quarantine, law enforcement will be called.

One man says he is self-isolating with his family for his own safety. He says that sometimes strong measures must be taken to protect the general public.

Steve Weinkle lives in Woodbine.

He’s practicing social distancing, avoiding crowds and going into town for activities.

“I just turned 72 and everyone wants to keep me safe because I’m in that vulnerable area but we’re enjoying the family time,” Weinkle said.

Weinkle says his goal is to stay healthy.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Camden County on Monday, one day after the state took more measures to protect the public.

An order by the state’s public health commissioner says the department is closely monitoring all reported cases of COVID-19.

The administrative order for public health control measures says that if the department has reason to believe someone refuses quarantine or isolation orders, the state health department can contact law enforcement.

Weinkle thinks that in some cases, the state can put these protections in place.

“I believe in some cases, restricting some people who could compromise the safety of others, that probably seems reasonable at some certain point,” Weinkle said.

He says while lifestyles may be changing, it’s all for the goal of keeping as many people safe from the coronavirus.

