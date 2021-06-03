Gateway Mall begins administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Patients will be allowed to choose which vaccine they would like to receive between Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gateway Mall began administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for the first time Saturday morning, according to FEMA spokesperson Kimber Kipp.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are available at the Gateway Mall vaccination site. Patients who come to get vaccinated at Gateway Mall will be allowed to choose which vaccine they would like to receive, Kipp told First Coast News.

Gateway Mall is one of four federally-supported vaccinations site in Florida, with the others being in Miami, Tampa and Orlando.

People who want to receive the vaccine at Gateway Mall must fall under one of Florida's eligibility groups:

Persons aged 65 or older

Long-Term Care Facility Residents and Staff

Healthcare Personnel with Direct Patient Contact

K-12 School Employees – Ages 50 or Older

Sworn Law Enforcement – Ages 50 or Older

Firefighters - Ages 50 or Older

People with high vulnerability to COVID-19

Those who are medically vulnerable with a note from your doctor, preferably the form from the Florida Department of Health signed by your doctor

Patients who do not meet the above criteria but have already received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine may also get their second dose at the site. The Moderna vaccine is not available at the site.

The site will accept walk-ins, you will just need an ID to prove your eligibility. However, people are encouraged to pre-register to receive the vaccine through the My Vaccine website.