Jacksonville expert says gamma variant now classified as 'variant of concern'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Doctors in Jacksonville are keeping a close eye on the gamma variant also known as lineage P.1 as it trails right behind the contagious delta variant.

Experts say the gamma variant was first identified in Brazil and was found in the U.S. in January. It's currently classified as a variant of concern, which has a characteristic of making you sicker, and it may be harder to treat or prevent.

“Gamma in particularly is two and a half times more contagious than the alpha which was the first strain we saw," said Dr. Chirag Patel, Assistant Chief Medical Officer for UF Health Jacksonville.

Patel says gamma is the second most common strain, being seen in most cities.

“Delta is a little bit more transmissible meaning that it’s probably more likely to infect individuals than gamma is. and because of that we’re seeing more cases of delta than gamma," said Patel.

Patel says that in our region, the CDC reports that we have less than 2 percent of gamma cases, but it doesn’t mean that doctors aren’t keeping a close eye on the variant.

“Remember viruses survive by mutating in order to invade your bodies immune system so we really have to be watching for the next variant that can causing more danger to you," said Patel.