PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Take whatever you need. It’s a simple message that carries a lot of weight during this pandemic.

The sign is taped to a table full of fresh produce set up outside Zula Surf Company in Ponte Vedra. The message is written on the sign by furloughed employees who needed to hear it just as much as those they are sharing it with.

“They were struggling to provide for their families and weren’t able to feed them every night, and so the owner of Zula reached out to a local farm and they donated a whole bunch of produce, and so it kind of grew,” employee DeAnna May said.

Donations from a local farmer, who wants to remain anonymous, grew so much that they opened the table to the community.

“You just had to extend it from the bottom of your heart, you know, everyone is going through something right now, and we as a community, this is a time that we can come together and support each other,” May said.

They ask if you’re able to donate anything to the table, please do. If you can’t, take what you need, they said.

“It’s like goodness just spreads like wildfire and it’s amazing. Despite all of the doors shutting, doors will shut," she said. "They’re meant to, but the new opportunities are just around the corner and this is a huge example of that, that an opportunity reaching out to the community will bring us together in a time of crisis."

The store’s Ponte Vedra location has done curbside sales over the past month, and the St. Johns location will reopen Monday. May said they’re looking to open a table there too.

The table is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. The staff said they hope to keep it going as long as possible.

