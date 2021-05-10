Funeral held Wednesday for Green Cove Springs Police Chief Derek Asdot who lost battle with COVID

A gravesite service will be at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, at 2:30 p.m., and will be open to the public.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Chief Derek Scott Asdot with the Green Cove Springs Police Department, who died after a battle with COVID-19, will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Services will be held the following day at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 461 Blanding Blvd., in Orange Park, Florida.

The GCSPD and Asdot families would like to thank everyone for their continued support through this rough time, said the sheriff's office in a statement.

Chief Asdot is survived by his wife loving wife Angie, his son Jake, and his daughter Ashley.

According to First Coast News' count, he is the 9th law enforcement officer on the First Coast to die from the virus.

"Derek was large in stature but larger than life in person," Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach described his friend and colleague.

Flags are flying at half staff in the small town this week. His car is now a memorial outside the police station.

Shortly after starting as an officer with the Green Cove Springs Police in 2002, Asdot was selected to go to Quantico, Virgina to the Drug Enforcement Administration Academy.

So was DeLoach, who was a deputy at the time, just one county south in Putnam.

"We rode together," DeLoach recalled. "Although we knew each other, we became close friends then. We talked about lots of things: Life, politics, our family."

"Derek told me he aspired to be chief in Green Cove Springs one day, and we started talking about that," DeLoach recalled from that trip. "I told him, 'That’s funny because my goal is to run for Sheriff in Putnam County.'"

In 2016, Deloach was elected sheriff, and in 2017 Asdot became police chief in Green Cove Springs. They both attended each other's swearing in ceremonies.

They even attended the FBI Academy together.

"See that brick right there," DeLoach pointed to a yellow brick on display in his office. It's a memento from the academy. "Derek has one in his office just like it."