Funeral arrangements set for Lake City fire chief who died of COVID-19

The Lake City Fire Department announced funeral arrangements for Fire Chief Randy Burnham on Tuesday.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Fire Department chief who died Sunday from COVID-19 will be laid to rest later this week.

The Lake City Fire Department announced funeral arrangements for Fire Chief Randy Burnham on Tuesday.

There will be a viewing honoring Burnham at the Lake City Fire Department, station #1, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The funeral service will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, located at 5037 SW County Road 240 in Lake City. There will be a funeral procession immediately following the funeral service.

The graveside service will be held at the Corinth Methodist Church off of Highway 441 North.

Story continues below.

"It is with my deepest sympathy and probably the hardest thing that I have ever posted. Today Chief Randy Burnham lost his fight with COVID," the department wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. "We are saddened but thankful for all of your prayers. Please continue to lift the family and our department in your prayers."

Recently, the fire department had shared updates asking for prayers on Facebook for two unnamed members of the department who were battling COVID-19.