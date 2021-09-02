Funeral arrangements announced for Clay County deputy who died of COVID-19

The funeral service will be held Friday morning at First Baptist Church Middleburg, located at 2645 Blanding Blvd., at 11:30.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office has released funeral arrangement information for Deputy Clint Seagle, who died Sunday after a long battle with COVID-19.

Seagle was a member of the Clay County Sheriff's Office since 2006. On Monday, a procession was held to escort Seagle's body from the hospital to the funeral home.

The funeral service will be held Friday morning at First Baptist Church Middleburg, located at 2645 Blanding Blvd., at 11:30. A viewing will be held beforehand at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday.

There will be no graveside service following the funeral. A private family graveside service will occur at the National Cemetery, the release says.

Seagle served the residents of Clay County in Patrol, Traffic and most recently the Civil Unit. Seagle also proudly served his country for 21 years in the United States Navy.