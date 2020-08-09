The university reported a positive test rate of 7.32%.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than 800 students and faculty at Florida State University have tested positive for COVID-19 after being back at school for two weeks, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.

More than 700 of those positive cases happened in the past week, according to the university's website. The university conducted 3,429 new tests, and the amount of positive cases increased from last week's 123 to this week's 839.

That's 716 new cases out of 3,429 - a positivity rate of 20.88%, or roughly one in five. The university says it has conducted a total of 11,653 tests and has an overall positivity rate of 7.32%.

The CDC recommends a state have a positivity rate under 5% for at least two weeks before reopening in-person businesses.