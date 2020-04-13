Fresh Market stores announced it would require customers to wear masks starting Tuesday.

"The health and safety of our team members and guests, as well as the cleanliness of our stores, remain our top priorities at The Fresh Market," the company said in a statement. "We are actively working with our safety experts, vendors and suppliers to ensure we are taking all precautionary measures and adhering to recommendations from federal and state health officials to prevent the spread of germs."

Fresh Market had previously changed its store hours and disinfection protocols in response to the pandemic.

As of Sunday, 1,364 cases of the coronavirus have been reported across the First Coast, according to numbers combined from both Georgia and Florida's departments of health.