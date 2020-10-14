Free rapid COVID-19 tests offered at Regency

Results come back from rapid testing within the hour and will be provided by either text or email.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Rapid COVID-19 testing is now being offered for free at the Regency Square Mall, the City of Jacksonville announced Wednesday.

Drive-through testing will be located at the Florida Division of Emergency Management site, which is on the west side of the mall.

Results come back from rapid testing within the hour and will be provided by either text or email.

The city says the test is a nasal swab and available to adults and children. You don't have to be a resident or have symptoms to get the test.

The site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.