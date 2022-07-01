Winn-Dixie, Harveys, Fresco y Mas to offer free N95 masks starting Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Need an N95 mask? You could soon pick one up at a local grocery store -- for free.
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Mas, is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to distribute more than 2 million N95 masks to customers. The masks will begin arriving in the stores' pharmacies as early as Friday, according to a news release.
"Customers are encouraged to visit their neighborhood Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies to receive a free N95 mask to help further protect themselves, their loved ones and communities," the release says.
The masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of three masks per person, while supplies last.
Those in need of a COVID-19 vaccine can also book an appointment online or receive one as a walk-up as available at Fresco y Mas, Harveys and Winn-Dixie, the release says. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available.
To book an appointment, find a pharmacy location and for frequently asked questions, visit any of the three sites below:
- Fresco y Mas: www.frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine
- Harveys: www.harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine
- Winn-Dixie: www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine
Shoppers are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping, the release says.
RELATED: No, people are not handing out masks doused with chemicals as bogus ‘police bulletin’ claims