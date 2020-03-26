JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People struggling to put food on the table can get a little relief this weekend at a food giveaway event on Jacksonville's northwest side.

The free food distribution will be held Saturday at the Shoppes of Sherwood on Soutel Drive beginning at 9 a.m. and is drive-thru only. Walkups will not be accepted.

Food will be given out to those who need it on a first-come-first-served basis.

It will end when all the food is given out or at 12 p.m.

The event is sponsored by City Council Members Reginald Gaffney, Brenda Priestly Jackson and Ju’Coby Pittman and State Representative Kimberly Daniels to assist families in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

