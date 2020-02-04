JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If your pantry has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, you can get some much-needed relief on Friday.

From 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., each Daily's Dash location will provide 100 free care packages to assist customers adversely impacted by the crisis. Included in the care package will be a pound of gourmet deli meat, a loaf of freshly baked bread from Village Bread, chips, sweet treats, and more.

There are no requirements and the food will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We only ask that if you are not in need, please leave the meal for those who are," said Aubrey Edge, CEO and President of Daily's “Please find us at the designated table located outside the store entrance at each Daily’s Dash location and follow social distancing guidance if there is a wait for service”.

Daily's continues operating under normal business hours, taking necessary steps as stated by the CDC guidelines to provide the highest level of safety possible.

A list of Daily’s Dash locations can be found below or at https://dailys.com/dash-locations.

Daily’s Dash – 1016 - 13490 Atlantic Blvd. Jacksonville Florida 32225

Daily’s Dash- 1122 - 4986 Kernan Blvd S.Jacksonville FL 32224

Daily’s Dash – 1006 - 9115 Merrill Road. Jacksonville Florida 32225

Daily’s Dash – 1050 - 4755 Hodges Blvd. Jacksonville Florida 32224

Daily’s Dash – 1056 - 4991 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville Florida 32256

Daily’s Dash – 1048- 10910 Baymeadows RoadJacksonville Florida 32256

Daily’s Dash – 1071- 9143 Baymeadows Rd. Jacksonville Florida 32256

Daily’s Dash – 1114 - 1906 Atlantic Blvd. Jacksonville Florida 32207

Daily’s Dash – 1116 - 3957 Hendricks Ave. Jacksonville Florida 32207

Daily’s Dash – 1117 - 9551 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville Florida 32257

Daily’s Dash – 1010 - 11066 Old St Augustine Rd. Jacksonville 32257

Daily’s Dash – 1085 - 13800 St. Augustine Road Jacksonville, 32258

Daily’s Dash – 1023 - 4360 Palm Valley Road. Ponte Vedra Beach

Daily’s Dash – 1008- 4225 Roosevelt Blvd.Jacksonville Florida 32210

Daily’s Dash – 1086 711 Duval Station Road. Jacksonville Florida 32218

Daily’s Dash – 1083- 101 Julington Plaza Drive, 32259

Daily’s Dash – 1113 40 Settlement Drive. Jacksonville Florida 32081

Daily’s Dash – 1082 - 2250 County Rd. 210. Jacksonville Florida 32259

Daily’s Dash – 1055- 1531 County Road 220, Orange Park 32073

Daily’s Dash – 1015 - 620 Chaffee Road. Jacksonville Florida 32221

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | 490 positive cases of COVID-19 reported on First Coast

RELATED: A record 6.6 million seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount

RELATED: List | Here's what will remain open in Jacksonville following mayor's order closing nonessential businesses