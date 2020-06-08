Former Duval County student getting cash to her teachers to help fight COVID-19

Educators are using a TikTok challenge to disinfect their classrooms.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Just days before a lot of area school systems open back up, some former students are swooping in like superheroes to protect their former teachers.

"A lot of us have been following the news about public schools in Florida and it’s been a hot topic. A lot of us are just thinking about the teachers we knew and impacted our lives a lot," said Morgan Henley, former Stanton Prep student.

Morgan Henley said she just couldn't sit on the sideline when she said her past educators from 12 years ago are concerned about teaching during this pandemic. Henley said it's normal for teachers have to buy school supplies for the classroom, but Henley said this year there would be a lot of additional needs on the list like disinfectant.

"One of my former teachers who’s still teaching, they're posting about how much she had been spending from her own money to buy cleaning supplies to get ready for school. I jokingly online and said we should start a fundraiser and other teachers said yeah do it," said Henley.

Henley has now launched a Go Fund Me page to raise $2,000 in donations. She wants to use the money to buy gift cards to be given to teachers so they can buy alcohol wipes, hand sanitizer and anything they need to survive at work.