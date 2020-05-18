Floridians searching for federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, not available on state's website

A single mother of three is crying out for help—her family is hungry, they may not be able to keep a roof over their heads and for weeks, she’s fighting for answers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A single mother of three has been fighting for answers for weeks, crying out for help to feed her hungry family who may not be able to keep a roof over their heads due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Is it just time for me to give up, roll on my back and say this is it, I’m done,” said Annmarie Woods.

Just before the pandemic, Woods lost her job and exhausted her unemployment benefits. As she was looking for a job, COVID-19 hit and she was helpless.

“I went through my 401(k) already,” Woods said. “We’re pretty much wiped out.”

After exhausting benefits, Woods should be eligible for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation—or PEUC.

The federal program provides up to 13 weeks of reemployment assistance benefits to individuals who have exhausted regular unemployment benefits.

But, when you visit DEO’s website, it reads “more information on how to apply is coming soon.”

“Every other state is pretty much there already,” Woods said.

When you search states like Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Idaho, all have applications available and processing.

“I’ve been calling since literally the end of March,” Woods said. “It’s extremely frustrating.”

As Woods fights the unemployment battle, she is continuing to search for a job that won’t put her child’s life in jeopardy.

Her son has severe asthma and COPD and Woods is worried if she works out in a public setting that she could catch the virus and put his life in danger.

“It’s really hard for me to jump into a grocery store, knowing I might get it, give it to him and it could potentially kill him,” Woods said.

FCN reached out to DEO for answers on the development of Florida’s PEUC application process, with no response.