Recent COVID-19 waves in Florida may have inadvertently made Halloween safer in the state

Doctors say several spikes in case numbers inadvertently got more people immune, leading to herd immunity.

TAMPA, Fla — For the first time in a year, people can really enjoy Halloween night.

Doctors say, while it might've taken a long time, a night full of candy, spooky treats and screams is finally safe.

"I take a look at the data and it's all indicating that this is fading away," Dr. Edwin Michael said.

The mathematical modeler for USF's College of Public Health has been forecasting Florida's pandemic since the beginning. He says 2020's Halloween was on the cusp of a rising wave of COVID-19.

"We were just beginning to slide into the increase in cases, because, if you remember, we saw a large peak last year around Christmas," Michael said.

The wait was worth it for everyone anxiously waiting to celebrate the holiday this weekend.

"Last year nothing happened! Last year was COVID. It was quiet. It's been isolating for a while so it's good to get back," Karixia Santos said while at the haunted carnival at Armature Works.

With Florida having one of the lowest new case rates in the country, many would ask what did the state do right to get here. Dr. Michael says it all happened by chance.

"Nothing, Florida didn't do anything. It's because of the waves that Florida faced," he said.

Michael says the spike in cases inadvertently got more people immune and got the state closer to herd immunity. Michael says 88 percent of the population is immune - 34 percent got immunity from infection, but that's led to a new normal and people venturing out.

"I feel like people were more scared at first and now you should just be more aware and more cautious. There's ways to have fun and still be out and be safe," Ajani Linton said.