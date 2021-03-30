Florida's COVID-19 liability protection law called harmful to consumers

The bill, which was signed into law Monday, gives liability protection to businesses, government and healthcare providers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of states have enacted liability protection laws to discourage frivolous lawsuits.

Florida is the most recent, and it is being described as " the most aggressive COVID-19 liability bill in the United States of America."

At the Blue Bamboo, owner Dennis Chan said he follows all CDC COVID-19 protocols to protect his patrons and himself from a lawsuit.

"We have spaced our tables so people can feel comfortable," said Chan.

Chan, who has been in business for nearly two decades, said following the rules you would think is enough to protect a business.

"As long as we followed the rules we should not be blamed for what happened," Chan said.

He knows while that sounds practical, it does not prevent lawsuits. Chan is one of several business owners supporting Florida's COVID-19 Liability Protection Bill.

"I think the legislation gives us one extra lawyer of protection," Chan said.

For example, it requires the person filing the lawsuit to provide an affidavit from a physiian attesting the defendant caused the plaintiff's injuries and damages.

In the case of a complaint against a health care provider, the person filing the lawsuit must show "gross negligence or intentional misconduct."

"We've heard this game plan before," said personal injury attorney Eddie Farah. He said the new law is bad for the consumer.

"You have to prove the business owner deliberately ignored the guidelines that is a tough burden to overcome," said Farah.

He said it is he result of big business, big insurance companies and others complaining about a crisis that does not exist.

"The haves have gone to Tallahassee and passed another law that restricts preventability and give them a free ride," Farah said.

In his opinion, Florida's COVID-19 Liability Protection law is another unnecessary law on the books.

"There are laws on the books that prevents frivolous lawsuits," Farah, "There are laws on the books that penalize frivolous lawsuits."

Chan avoid discussing the merits of the new law.

He said in his opinion it gives business owners like himself a peace of mind while we are in this pandemic.