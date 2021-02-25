Southeastern Grocers to offer vaccinations at additional stores on First Coast

The company is expanding vaccine allocations to 10 additional counties. For the first time that includes stores in Nassau and St. Johns.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Southeastern Grocers, Inc. announced Thursday that it will soon offer an additional 8,100 vaccines at 69 store locations.

The grocer is the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

The company says it's expanding vaccine allocations to 10 additional counties and 26 new store locations, in addition to the 43 stores that have previously administered the vaccines throughout the state of Florida.

For the first time that includes stores in Nassau and St. Johns County.

The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance. Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

However, pre-registration for the appointments is not available at this time. The company says customers will receive updates as details are finalized.

You can visit the following websites for updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to schedule an appointment

Store locations on the First Coast:

Baker County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 144: 1436 State Road 121, Macclenny, FL

Bradford County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 85: 470 W. Madison St., Starke, FL 32091

Clay County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 93: 2720 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, FL 32068 Winn-Dixie Store No. 103: 1545 County Road 220, Orange Park, FL 32002 Winn-Dixie Store No. 135: 2851 Henley Rd., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Duval County

Harveys Supermarket Store No. 1688: 777 Market St., Jacksonville Harveys Supermarket Store No. 1692: 5250 Moncrief Rd., Jacksonville Winn-Dixie Store No. 7: 10915-112 Baymeadows Rd., Unit 12 Winn-Dixie Store No. 25: 8775 Old Kings Rd. S., Jacksonville Winn-Dixie Store No. 123: 5647 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville Winn-Dixie Store No. 174: 12777 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville Winn-Dixie Store No. 191: 5207 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville

Nassau County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 142: 550969 US Hwy 1, Hilliard, FL 32046 Winn-Dixie Store No. 180: 96076 Lofton Square Ct., Yulee, FL 32097

Putnam County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 163: 901 Hwy. 19 S., Palatka, FL 32177

St. Johns County