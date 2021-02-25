Southeastern Grocers to offer vaccinations at additional stores on First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Southeastern Grocers, Inc. announced Thursday that it will soon offer an additional 8,100 vaccines at 69 store locations.
The grocer is the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.
The company says it's expanding vaccine allocations to 10 additional counties and 26 new store locations, in addition to the 43 stores that have previously administered the vaccines throughout the state of Florida.
For the first time that includes stores in Nassau and St. Johns County.
The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance. Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.
However, pre-registration for the appointments is not available at this time. The company says customers will receive updates as details are finalized.
You can visit the following websites for updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to schedule an appointment
Store locations on the First Coast:
- Baker County
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 144: 1436 State Road 121, Macclenny, FL
- Bradford County
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 85: 470 W. Madison St., Starke, FL 32091
- Clay County
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 93: 2720 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, FL 32068
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 103: 1545 County Road 220, Orange Park, FL 32002
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 135: 2851 Henley Rd., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
- Duval County
- Harveys Supermarket Store No. 1688: 777 Market St., Jacksonville
- Harveys Supermarket Store No. 1692: 5250 Moncrief Rd., Jacksonville
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 7: 10915-112 Baymeadows Rd., Unit 12
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 25: 8775 Old Kings Rd. S., Jacksonville
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 123: 5647 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 174: 12777 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 191: 5207 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville
- Nassau County
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 142: 550969 US Hwy 1, Hilliard, FL 32046
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 180: 96076 Lofton Square Ct., Yulee, FL 32097
- Putnam County
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 163: 901 Hwy. 19 S., Palatka, FL 32177
- St. Johns County
- Winn-Dixie Store No. 2: 2220 County Rd. 210 W., Ste. 200, Jacksonville