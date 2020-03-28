TAMPA, Fla. — Cell phones across the state of Florida went off Saturday with an emergency alert related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The alert was from the Florida Surgeon General and it was asking people who are 65 and older or have medical conditions to stay home. It also reminded everyone to follow social distancing.
This wasn't the first time this month an emergency alert was sent out.
On March 17, an emergency alert was sent to people's mobile phones asking them to "be kind, responsible, respect social distancing of 6 feet" and keep groups to 10 people or less.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the alert would be sent to people's phones during a press conference Saturday where he was giving an update on the state's fight against COVID-19 the coronavirus.
