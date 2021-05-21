Florida to close 27 state-supported COVID-19 testing sites

The Florida Department of Emergency Management announced that its 27 state-supported COVID-19 testing sites would close by May 28.
FDEM says the decision comes as nearly 10 million Floridians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. And, FDEM says it has seen a decrease in demand for coronavirus testing.
Because of this, the state says it will transition COVID-19 testing to locally-led efforts through the Florida Department of Health, county health departments, primary care providers and local governments.
FDEM says COVID-19 testing will still be made available locally at nearly 200 locations state-wide. For a full list of locations closest to the soon-to-be-closed state-supported sites, click here.
While all state-run sites will close by May 28, many have already closed. Of the 27 state-supported testing sites, five are in the Tampa Bay area.
Hillsborough County
- Walk up testing site at Lee Davis Community Resource Center is permanently closed.
- Drive-thru testing site at University Mall (formerly at Raymond James Stadium) had its last day of testing May 21.
Manatee County
- Walk up testing site at Bradenton Area Convention Center is permanently closed.
Pinellas County
- Drive-thru testing site at Tropicana Field is permanently closed.
Sarasota County
- Drive-thru testing site at Sarasota Kennel Club is permanently closed.
Don't see your county on this list? Click here for more.
- FWC tracking bear spotted roaming through Pasco County
- Gov. DeSantis announces 'Freedom Week' sales tax holiday
- Sisters reunite in Tampa after spending a half-century apart
- New 'Project Opioid' aims to decrease opioid deaths in Tampa Bay by 2025
- 50,000 more Florida homeowners insurance policies to be dropped with hurricane season looming
- What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter