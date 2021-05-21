Florida to close 27 state-supported COVID-19 testing sites

Locations in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota Counties have closed or will close by Friday.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management announced that its 27 state-supported COVID-19 testing sites would close by May 28.

FDEM says the decision comes as nearly 10 million Floridians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. And, FDEM says it has seen a decrease in demand for coronavirus testing.

Because of this, the state says it will transition COVID-19 testing to locally-led efforts through the Florida Department of Health, county health departments, primary care providers and local governments.

FDEM says COVID-19 testing will still be made available locally at nearly 200 locations state-wide. For a full list of locations closest to the soon-to-be-closed state-supported sites, click here.

While all state-run sites will close by May 28, many have already closed. Of the 27 state-supported testing sites, five are in the Tampa Bay area.

Hillsborough County

Walk up testing site at Lee Davis Community Resource Center is permanently closed.

Drive-thru testing site at University Mall (formerly at Raymond James Stadium) had its last day of testing May 21.

Manatee County

Walk up testing site at Bradenton Area Convention Center is permanently closed.

Pinellas County

Drive-thru testing site at Tropicana Field is permanently closed.

Sarasota County

Drive-thru testing site at Sarasota Kennel Club is permanently closed.

