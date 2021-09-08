Florida sets record for COVID-19 hospital for 9th consecutive day

On Monday, the number of patients with COVID-19 rose to 13,614, more than 3,000 more patients than when the streak of record patients hospitalized began on Aug. 1.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the ninth consecutive day, Florida hospitals set a record for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, according to the Florida Hospitals Association.

Over the weekend, hospitals reported more than 13,000 patients per day with COVID-19 statewide for the first time.

On Monday, the number of patients with COVID-19 rose to 13,614, more than 3,000 more patients than when the streak of record patients hospitalized began on Aug. 1.

The Florida Hospital Association reports nearly 30% of inpatients have COVID-19 and 44.8% of ICU patients have COVID-19.

The numbers reported by the Florida Hospital Association ranks the state as the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the country.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control reported more than 28,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida. The CDC also reported 120 people with COVID-19 died in Florida. In the last seven days, an average of 113 people with COVID-19 have died per day.

Locally, the numbers are also reporting rises in COVID-19 patients, including among young people and even children.

At UF Health Jacksonville, there are 259 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 58 in the ICU. There are two children hospitalized in the system.

At Baptist Health Jacksonville, there are 584 patients with COVID-19, including 119 patients in the ICU, across all campuses. The hospital also reported 78 new patients with COVID-19.

There are 21 children with COVID-19 at Wolfson Children's Hospital, including six children in the ICU. A week ago, the number of children with COVID-19 at Wolfson Children's Hospital was 10.

The continued rise in serious cases of COVID-19 comes as many children in Florida get set to return to school.

Many districts and individual schools are strongly encouraging students to wear masks until further notice. However, an executive order signed by Gov. DeSantis barred school districts from enforcing mask mandates.