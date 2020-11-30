Florida set to pass 1 million total COVID-19 cases, experts concerned about further spread due to travel

Over the past week, as health officials warned against holiday travel, the day before Thanksgiving had one of the highest number of positive cases in months.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida is just shy of 1 million total COVID-19 cases thus far, though experts expect to meet that milestone with the next release of test results.

Over the past week, as health officials warned against holiday travel, the day before Thanksgiving proved to be one of the highest number of positive cases in months. There were more than 10,000 new cases of the virus in the state.

Doctors are concerned travelers from Thanksgiving may feel the impact before the next holiday.

“We expect, unfortunately, as we go for the next couple of weeks of December, we might see a surge superimposed on that surge we’re already in,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC News.

In Miami, there were lines that left people waiting three hours for COVID-19 testing, according to a tweet from the Florida Association for Public Information Officers.

Still looking at a 3-hour wait @FLSERT #COVID19 Test Site @HardRockStadium even though we're doing over 430 tests per hour. Due to increased demand, the gates may be cut off earlier than 5 p.m. closing. pic.twitter.com/5reafXbf6g — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) November 30, 2020

For those who did traveling wondering if and when they should be tested, doctors said travelers should wait until Dec. 1 before considering getting a COVID-19 test. Still, it may take even longer for a some cases to show up positive, according to the CDC.

As a result, health experts recommend multiple tests to ensure travelers are not further spreading the virus back home.

In the meantime, Dr. Fauci said hand washing, social distancing and mask-wearing still just as important as ever.